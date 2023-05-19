Friday, May 19, 2023

Russia has said it banned entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama, in response to sanctions imposed by Washington.

"In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry said.

It added that Obama was among those on the list.

1706 GMT — Russia seeking to disrupt Ukraine's preparations for counterattack: Kiev

Russia has shifted the focus of its missile strikes on Ukraine to try to disrupt preparations for a Ukrainian counterattack, a senior Ukrainian military intelligence official said.

After months of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Russian forces are now increasingly targeting military facilities and supplies, said Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

"Previously, they failed to knock out our energy system, and now they have completely different priorities - to disrupt our plans and preparations for active (military) action during the spring-summer campaign," he told the RBK-Ukraine news portal.

1658 GMT — Russia again denies consular access to detained US journalist

Moscow said it had again denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich after Washington refused visas to some Russian journalists.

"The request of the US embassy in Moscow about a consular visit to reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested for espionage, is once again rejected," said the Russian foreign ministry.

The ministry said the decision was "in response to the refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists" who were due to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to UN headquarters in New York last month.

1658 GMT — Six new vessels registered to participate in Ukraine grain deal: UN

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul overseeing shipments has registered six new vessels out of 15 applications to participate in the grain deal, a UN spokesperson said.

"There are currently three loaded vessels that are preparing for inspection in Istanbul. No ships though are currently loading at any of the three Ukrainian ports under the terms of the initiatives," UN associate spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

"Teams from the Joint Coordination Center checked and cleared today three new vessels to proceed to the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk," she said.

1617 GMT — Biden approves F16 training for Ukrainians

President Joe Biden has told allies he is approving plans to train Ukrainian pilots on US-made F16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter, as leaders of the world's most powerful democracies worked to toughen punishments on Russia.

The green light on F16s is the latest shift by the Biden administration as it moves to arm Ukraine with more advanced and lethal weaponry, following earlier decisions to send rocket launcher systems and Abrams tanks.

The US has insisted that it is sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself and has discouraged attacks by Ukraine into Russian territory.

1608 GMT — US issues hundreds of sanctions against Russia

The US has unveiled hundreds of new sanctions against Russia alongside its international partners, seeking to punish Moscow for the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The economic penalties draw on multiple US agencies, including the Treasury Department which blacklisted 22 individuals and 104 entities with activities in over 20 countries and jurisdictions in an attempt to further clamp down on efforts to evade existing US sanctions.

"From the beginning of President Putin's illegal and unprovoked war, our global coalition has focused on supporting Ukraine while degrading Russia's ability to conduct its invasion," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

1511 GMT — China says willing to communicate with Poland on settlement of Ukraine crisis

China attaches importance to Poland's key role in regional affairs, and is willing to continue to communicate with Warsaw on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, said.

China will support the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, Li said at a meeting with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel in Warsaw, according to a foreign ministry statement.

1501 GMT — Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev

More than 100,000 people have enlisted in the Russian army this year, former president Dmitry Medvedev said, as Moscow seeks to recruit volunteers for its offensive in Ukraine.

Moscow has conducted an aggressive military recruitment campaign in recent months as Kiev gears up for an offensive after months of stalemate in eastern Ukraine.

"Between January 1 and May 19, 117,400 people have been accepted into the ranks of the armed forces on a contractual basis and as part of our voluntary formations," Medvedev said.

1347 GMT — Russia claims radioactive cloud moving toward Western Europe

A Russian top official claimed that a radioactive cloud is moving toward Western Europe, and that an increased radioactivity was detected in Poland.

Speaking at a meeting in Russia's northwestern city of Syktyvkar, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said the cloud formed after the Russian military struck a load of ammunition with depleted uranium, supplied by the UK to Ukraine.

Commenting on the arrival of US President Joe Biden for the G7 summit to Japan's city of Hiroshima, Patrushev recalled that one of the stated goals of the visit is "to help Ukraine".

1236 GMT — Zelenskyy to discuss peace formula with Saudi crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia.

He said after arriving in Saudi Arabia that his priorities were to discuss Ukraine's peace formula for ending Russia's onslaught on his country, protection of the Muslim community in Ukraine, and return of political prisoners from Crimea, which has been illegally annexed by Russia.

0917 GMT— G7 agrees new sanctions to 'starve Russia's war machine'

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations have agreed on new sanctions that they said would "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine".

The move comes after the United States, Britain and the European Union all announced fresh efforts to turn the screws on Moscow.

"We will broaden our actions to ensure that exports of all items critical to Russia's aggression... are restricted across all our jurisdictions," the bloc - which includes Britain, the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union - said in a statement.