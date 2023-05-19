Around 40 people have been killed in a fresh wave of attacks in Burkina Faso, in areas where militant attacks are rife, sources said.

In the most recent violence, around 20 people were killed in a series of raids on villages in Burkina Faso's troubled north, security sources and local residents told AFP on Friday.

Armed men attacked three villages early on Thursday in the country's northern Yatenga province.

"Yesterday at around 5:00 am (local and GMT), armed groups attacked the villages of Pelle, Zanna and Nongfaire", a local resident said on Friday, giving a toll of 25 people killed.

There were "many others wounded", the resident said.

Another resident said "the assailants, who came on motorbikes, were chased by volunteers (civilian auxiliaries of the army) and soldiers".

The attack was confirmed by a security source, who put the death toll at "around 20", adding that search operations were underway to find the assailants.

The attackers "were hit by air support after taking refuge in the Barga forest," said another security source.

"Several of them died."

Earlier on Friday, there were reports that another 20 people had been killed in separate attacks by suspected militants in eastern Burkina Faso this week.

Armed men on Monday raided the village of Kaongo in the southeastern province of Koulpelogo, killing at least 11 people including two women and children.

Two days later the neighbouring village of Bilguimdoure was targeted, "leaving around 10 dead", a local official said.

Insurgency