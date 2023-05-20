Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has dialed down his campaign of defiance, allowing a police search of his home over allegations that he was harbouring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.

Khan, who is facing about 100 legal cases against him, also appeared on Friday before a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the country's top opposition leader.

He also condemned days of violence in which his supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case in the capital, Islamabad, last week.

At least 10 people were killed in clashes between his supporters and police nationwide.

The rioting subsided only when Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

Police sought Khan on charges of inciting supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI party to violence.

He denies the allegation, saying he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in a graft case when the clashes erupted.

Khan appeared conciliatory as he appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorisms cases until early in June.

"Yes, I condemn it," Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. "There is no Pakistani who will not condemn the violence."

After Khan's release from arrest last week and return to Lahore, police surrounded his home, alleging that he was sheltering in his upscale residence of Zaman Park between 30 to 40 suspects linked to the violence.

Police, who have some 300 officers deployed around Khan's compound, threatened to raid the premises unless the suspects were handed over.