US President Joe Biden has invited the leaders of Japan and South Korea to formal three-way talks in Washington, a senior US administration official said.

"The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights", including with new coordination in the face of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats", the White House said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Specifically, a scheme to share information on North Korea's missile launches among the three countries was discussed, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The official said the timing for the meeting would be worked out "soon," and there were no further details immediately available.

Restoring soured ties

Tokyo and Seoul, both key US allies, have long been at odds over issues related to Japan's brutal 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea, including sexual slavery and forced labour.