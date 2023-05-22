South Korea and the European Union have agreed to step up cooperation on security amid tension over Russia's attack on Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a summit in Seoul on Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, during which the leaders also pledged to work together on climate change, health and supply chains.

"South Korea and the EU are important partners that share universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law," Yoon told a joint press conference.

Yoon has been pushing for greater security ties with Europe and other US allies to address global challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine and tension over China's stance towards self-ruled Taiwan.

He also wants cooperation to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions. In June, he attended a NATO summit for the first time as a South Korean leader.

At Monday's talks, which mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations, Yoon and the EU leaders, in a joint statement, condemned Russia's attack against Ukraine as a grave violation of international law.

They also criticised North Korea's ongoing efforts to develop its nuclear arsenal and Pyongyang's threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons against South Korea.

"Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

A major producer of artillery shells, Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its ties with Russia, but Yoon signalled a possible shift in his stance against arming Ukraine in an interview with Reuters last month.

At the press conference, von der Leyen thanked Yoon for South Korea's financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.