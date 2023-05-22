Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Western media outlets that have recently tried to influence public opinion with headlines on elections in Türkiye.

"We have achieved most of our democratic gains in Türkiye by fighting with the headlines," the Turkish leader said in a live interview with national broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday.

He added the West does not like Türkiye because it has rooted out terrorism. "In the fight against terrorism, we have always been left alone. We pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps."

Türkiye’s growth in defense industry

The West also is disturbed by Türkiye's growth in defence industry, Erdogan said.

"Do they like Türkiye which is getting stronger in the defence industry? Of course, they don't like us. They won't like us because we don't buy weapons or ammunition from them anymore ... My nation gave this answer to them on May 14. I hope that on May 28th, they will do it again," he said.

"Have you heard discomfort from Azerbaijan, Qatar and Libya because of our efforts? No. When we look at those who are disturbed by our success, we can see more clearly who is friend and who is foe," Erdogan added.

Erdogan-led People's Alliance wins majority in parliament

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round run-off on May 28.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the run-off vote.