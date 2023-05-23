More than 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois have sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950, the state's attorney general has found in an investigation, revealing that the problem was far worse than the church had let on.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said at a news conference on Tuesday that investigators found that 451 Catholic clergy abused 1,997 children in Illinois between 1950 and 2019, though he acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired in many cases and that those abusers "will never see justice in a legal sense."

"It is my hope that this report will shine light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust to abuse innocent children, and on the men in church leadership who covered up that abuse," Raoul said, crediting the accusers for making the review possible.

"These perpetrators may never be held accountable in a court of law, but by naming them here, the intention is to provide a public accountability and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence."

The review began in 2018 under Raoul's predecessor, Lisa Madigan, who released a blistering report as she prepared to leave office.

Raoul continued the investigation, and he said on Tuesday that 25 staff members reviewed more than 100,000 pages of diocesan documents and engaged in more than 600 confidential interactions with contacts.

Much of the report is dedicated to individual accounts of sexual abuse and lists of clergy and religious brothers in each diocese accused of child sexual abuse.

Some of those named have become infamous due to criminal proceedings or lawsuits, including Father Daniel McCormack, who was the subject of more than 100 abuse claims in the decades before his 2006 arrest for abusing five boys in Chicago.

He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Even after McCormack's first arrest in 2005 for sexual abuse, the Chicago archdiocese did not remove him from the ministry since those charges were dropped for lack of evidence, the report says.