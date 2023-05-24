WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Crowd celebrates with cheers and roars as the football giant lowers his forehead to the ground after scoring a goal in Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab.
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table. / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match by prostrating [performing sujood] like Muslim footballers.

In the 28th-week clash on Tuesday, Ronaldo scored Al Nassr's third goal in the 59th minute against Al Shabab and then performed a prostration at Riyadh's KSU Stadium, with jubilant crowd cheering the act.

Anderson Talisca and Abdurrahman Garib scored each for Al Nassr, while Cristian Guanca netted twice for Al Shabab in the 3-2 result.

Recommended

Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table.

Prostrating, or Sujood, is an act of kneeling and bowing whilst performing Muslim prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ