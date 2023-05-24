German police has raided the homes of Last Generation climate activists as part of an investigation into recent protests.

Munich prosecutors launched investigations Wednesday into seven suspects age 22 to 38 on charges of "forming or supporting a criminal organisation," Bavaria's Criminal Police Office said in a statement.

"The suspects are accused of organising a fundraising campaign to finance the criminal acts committed by 'Last Generation', propagating these acts on their website, and collecting a sum of at least €1.4 million ($1.5 billion) in donations," the police said.

Two suspects are also suspected of having tried to sabotage the Trieste-Ingolstadt oil pipeline in the southeastern state of Bavaria in April 2022.