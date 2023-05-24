A Swiss court acquitted Islamic studies scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape and sexual coercion on May 24, finding no evidence against the former Oxford University professor.

The academic was also awarded around 151,000 Swiss francs ($167,000) in compensation from the Swiss canton of Geneva over the case.

After the verdict was read in the Geneva Criminal Court, the 60-year-old Swiss scholar smiled and was hugged by one of his daughters.

Ramadan's 57-year-old accuser, identified under the assumed name of "Brigitte", left the courtroom before the end of the verdict.

Her lawyers immediately vowed to appeal the ruling.

Related Liberte, egalite, fraternite - just not for Tariq Ramadan?

Prosecutors had last week called for a three-year sentence against Ramadan. The case was the first time he has been tried for rape, although he risks facing a trial in France on similar charges.

Ramadan rejected the charges and said that he was the victim of a "trap".