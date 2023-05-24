WORLD
Türkiye joins regional African body as part of efforts to strengthen ties
"Improving cooperation with regional organisations in African Continent is among Türkiye's priorities," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
ICGLR aims to promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region. / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2023

Türkiye has joined the group of friends and special representatives of the International Conference On The Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) as of May, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Our African Partnership Policy enjoys an important place in Türkiye's multidimensional, enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy. In this context, improving our cooperation with regional organisations in the African Continent is among our priorities," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that the ICGLR plays an important role in establishing stability, prosperity and security.

"Our accession in the aforementioned group aims to bring in a new dimension to our African Partnership Policy and to our cooperation with the Great Lakes Region, to establish close relations with the ICGLR and to support the activities of the organisation," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts toward strengthening its ties and cooperation with the African Continent in all dimensions, it added.

The ICGLR aims to promote peace and stability in Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
