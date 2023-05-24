Greece's president has appointed a caretaker prime minister to form a government that will lead the country to a repeat election on June 25, after last weekend's inconclusive vote.

The conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stormed to victory polling 40.1 percent last Sunday but fell short of an outright majority. The two parties that followed also refused to form a coalition, pushing for a second vote on June 25.

Mitsotakis believes a second vote, which gives the leading party bonus seats, will give New Democracy the majority needed to rule alone.

Opposition parties also hope a second vote will boost their ratings.

On Wednesday, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou invited the leaders of all the parties whose share of votes surpassed the threshold of 3 percent to discuss steps forward. The invitation was procedural, and the brief talks did not produce a coalition government.

Under Greece's constitution, if coalition talks fail, the president appoints a caretak er prime minister to lead the country to a repeat vote.

She appointed Ioannis Sarmas, a senior judicial official who is president of the Hellenic Court of Audit, one of the country's three senior courts.

"It is a constitutional obligation and at the same time my duty as a citizen to accept," Sarmas told Sakellaropoulou.