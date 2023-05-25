WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kremlin responds after Ukraine says Putin tops its kill list
The Kremlin described a drone attack earlier this month as a Ukrainian attempt to kill Putin, something Kiev denied at the time.
Kremlin responds after Ukraine says Putin tops its kill list
The deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence service has been quoted saying that Putin is a difficult target due to his limited public appearances. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 25, 2023

The Kremlin has said that Russia's security services know what they are doing after a top Ukrainian intelligence official said President Vladimir Putin was number one on Kiev's kill list.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview that Kiev wanted to assassinate Putin "because he coordinates and decides what happens" in the war and that the Russian leader was aware he topped Ukraine's kill list.

"But in the end, everyone will have to answer for their actions," Skibitsky was quoted as saying.

"Putin is noticing that we are getting closer and closer to him, but he is also afraid of being killed by his own people,” Skibitsky told Die Welt.

Skibitsky went on to name other Russians, including mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and military commander Sergei Surovikin - nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media, as targets.

RelatedUkraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin: Russia

He was cited as saying that Putin was a difficult target because he was "holed up" a lot of the time but was now starting to appear in public more often.

Recommended

When asked if measures to protect Putin were being stepped up after Skibitsky's interview, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV on Thursday:

"Believe me, our security services know their job and know what they are doing."

Peskov said Skibitsky's interview was confirmation that Russia had been right to launch what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine 15 months ago, a conflict which Ukraine and the West say is an unprovoked war.

RelatedWhich political thoughts inspire today’s Vladimir Putin?

"The terrorist regime is talking about its terrorist aspirations. The special military operation is more than justified, more than necessary and must be completed by achieving its goals," Peskov said.

The Kremlin described a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month as a Ukrainian attempt to kill Putin, something Kiev denied at the time.

The New York Times said earlier on Thursday that US intelligence agencies believed the drone attack was likely orchestrated by Ukrainian spies or military intelligence, however.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ