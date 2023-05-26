Three refugees have been killed, and twelve others are still missing after their boat capsized off the Mykonos island in the Aegean Sea, Greek state broadcaster ERT said.

The coast guard has been carrying out a search and rescue operation since the early hours of Friday. Two refugees, a Syrian and a Palestinian, who were on board the boat, were rescued.

Initially, the refugees, who were rescued and transported safely to the island's port, said six people were aboard the boat, but they later confirmed that 15 people were on the boat.

Several humanitarian groups have continuously criticised the Greek government for its treatment of refugees and migrants arriving in Greece and its illegal pushback, which violate several human rights laws.

Video footage of migrant pushbacks

In April, video footage recorded on the island of Lesvos by an Austrian activist and later released by the US-based newspaper The New York Times, revealed the illegal pushbacks the Greek government has been denying.