Refugee boat capsizes in Aegean Sea
Two rescued refugees, a Syrian and a Palestinian, say 15 people were on board the boat that capsized off Mykonos island.
Greek government has been continuously criticised by humanitarian groups for its treatment of refugees arriving in Greece and its illegal pushbacks. / Photo: AP Archive
May 26, 2023

Three refugees have been killed, and twelve others are still missing after their boat capsized off the Mykonos island in the Aegean Sea, Greek state broadcaster ERT said.

The coast guard has been carrying out a search and rescue operation since the early hours of Friday. Two refugees, a Syrian and a Palestinian, who were on board the boat, were rescued.

Initially, the refugees, who were rescued and transported safely to the island's port, said six people were aboard the boat, but they later confirmed that 15 people were on the boat.

Several humanitarian groups have continuously criticised the Greek government for its treatment of refugees and migrants arriving in Greece and its illegal pushback, which violate several human rights laws.

Video footage of migrant pushbacks

In April, video footage recorded on the island of Lesvos by an Austrian activist and later released by the US-based newspaper The New York Times, revealed the illegal pushbacks the Greek government has been denying.

The video showed 12 refugees, including children and a 6-month-old infant, being transported by a van to a nearby remote area, where they were forcefully seen boarding a high-speed inflatable boat.

According to the report, the man who drove the vehicle was wearing a balaclava.

The irregular migrants and refugees were later transferred to a Greek Coast Guard vessel before being abandoned on a floating boat in the middle of the Aegean Sea and set adrift until they were picked up by the Turkish Coast Guard.

Former Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed that his government’s policy towards irregular migration is tough but fair and that the video is being investigated.

In 2015-16, Greece was at the epicentre of the migration crisis, with nearly 1 million refugees crossing its borders in search of safety from war-stricken countries.

