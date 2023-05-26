US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the projected debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, four days later than previously estimated.

But Yellen renewed her warning in a letter to Congress on Friday, saying that inaction on raising the borrowing limit would “cause severe hardship.”

Yellen's latest letter to legislators on the "X-date" came as Congress broke for the long Memorial Day weekend.

She said that the Treasury Department had deployed an extraordinary measure not used since 2015 to get the U.S. financial position to this point,

The "X-date" arrives when the government no longer has enough of a financial cushion to pay all its bills, having exhausted the measures it has been using since January to stretch existing funds.

Earlier on Friday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said his Republican debt negotiators and the White House had hit "crunch" time, straining to wrap up an agreement with President Joe Biden to curb federal spending and lift the nation's borrowing limit ahead of the fast-coming deadline.

They had hoped to end weeks of frustrating talks and strike a deal by this weekend.

Treasury now says the government could start running out of money as soon as a week from June 5, sending the US into a potentially catastrophic default with economic spillover around the world.

'We are now in the 12th hour'

Anxious retirees and social service groups were among those making default contingency plans as lawmakers left town for the long holiday weekend.