Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has stepped down as leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) at a party congress, saying a new approach was needed to unite the country, but said he would remain head of state.

Vucic told the congress on Saturday he believes "a slightly different approach is needed to unite a greater number of those who want to fight for the victory of patriotic Serbia ... a successful Serbia that will focus on its citizens, for a country that will not look for reasons for division, but for unification and togetherness."

Vucic also said he would stay head of state and would remain a party member. "I will never leave this party, I am proud to have led the best party all these years," he told cheering delegates.

Leaders of the SNS accepted Vucic's resignation offer at the party congress in Kragujevac, central Serbia, and appointed defence minister Milos Vucevic to replace him, as Vucic had proposed.

After his appointment, Vucevic confirmed the SNS will join an umbrella political organisation which Vucic plans to create on June 28.

"If Vucic is a locomotive of that movement, the first railcar would be the SNS," Vucevic told reporters.

The move on Saturday came a day after tens of thousands of people from across Serbia and from neighbouring Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia rallied in the centre of Belgrade in a show of support for Vucic following big anti-government protests over two mass shootings that killed 18 people earlier this month.

Another anti-government protest is scheduled for later on Saturday.

Opposition parties and rights watchdogs have long accused Vucic and the SNS of autocracy, stifling media freedoms, violence against political opponents, corruption and ties with organised crime.