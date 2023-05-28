Many political leaders in India-administered Kashmir, including a former chief minister of the disputed Himalayan region have blasted Indian National Investigation Agency's [NIA] move to seek death sentence for jailed Kashmiri pro-independence leader Mohammed Yasin Malik.

Mehbooba Mufti, the last elected chief minister of the region and the leader of a regional party, said on Saturday that in a democracy like India, where even the assassins of a prime minister were pardoned, the case of a political prisoner like Yasin Malik must be "reviewed and reconsidered."

She wrote on Twitter that "those gleefully supporting his [Malik's] hanging" are a "grave threat to our collective rights."

Sarah Hayat Shah, a spokesperson of another regional pro-India party National Conference, said that Malik deserves a "fair trial," adding that the death penalty will benefit no one.

In a long note, Sajad Lone, head of the People's Conference regional party, said that seeking a death sentence for Malik is "dangerous."

He implored the Indian government to "let Kashmiris live in peace."

"We need oxygen from the rest of the country, as we are gasping for political breath. We cannot afford Kashmir being the oxygen for political landscape in the rest of the country," he said, also decrying what he called the "hurry to execute" Malik.

Last year, Malik, 57, chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front [or JKLF], refused to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to defend himself against the charges.

During the trial, he protested the charges and said he was a freedom fighter.

"Terrorism-related charges levelled against me are concocted, fabricated and politically motivated," his organisation, the JKLF, cited him as telling the court in May last year.

"If seeking Azadi [independence] is a crime, then I am ready to accept this crime and its consequences," he told the judge.

Malik told the court that he had been issued a passport on the orders of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee because he "was not a criminal." Vajpayee was at the helm when India and Pakistan launched a peace initiative in the late 1990s, a thaw that was seen as a precursor to a possible breakthrough in the Kashmir dispute.

Malik reportedly told the court that he had worked with seven Indian prime ministers, asserting that he would "retire from politics and accept the death penalty" if Indian intelligence agencies could prove his involvement in any terrorist activity or violence in the past 28 years.

The court had turned down a plea by the NIA for a death sentence, saying capital punishment was for a crime that "shocks the collective consciousness" of society.

On Friday, the NIA petitioned the High Court in New Delhi again, seeking a death sentence for Malik. The petition is due for hearing on Monday.