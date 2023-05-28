WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nicaragua freezes accounts of Catholic Church over 'money laundering'
Bank accounts of parishes were linked to religious figures convicted of treason and other crimes, and funds entered the Central American nation irregularly, police statement says.
Nicaragua freezes accounts of Catholic Church over 'money laundering'
Since the anti-government protests, Ortega has imprisoned and expelled priests and nuns, banned pilgrimages and religious processions and shut down nursing homes and soup kitchens that nuns had run. Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
May 28, 2023

Nicaraguan police have said they are investigating several dioceses of the Catholic Church for money laundering, a day after local media reported that the bank accounts of parishes in the Central American country had been frozen.

The police, loyal to the government of President Daniel Ortega which has clashed fiercely with Nicaragua's bishops, said on Saturday that since May 19, they found "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in Church facilities in various parts of the country.

Investigations "confirmed the unlawful removal of resources from bank accounts that had been ordered by law to be frozen," the police said in a statement.

Ortega's government has intensified crackdown against the Catholic Church in the wake of 2018 anti-government protests in which some 360 people died after what human rights groups call police repression.

The government accused the bishops, who mediated talks between the government and protesters, of attempting a coup.

The police statement said the bank accounts were linked to religious figures convicted of treason and other crimes, and that the investigations confirmed the funds entered the country irregularly.

The police said the investigation also confirmed "other illicit activities, which are still being investigated as part of a money laundering network that has been discovered in the dioceses in different departments."

Recommended

"People have their bank accounts here, this is how they carried out their work," Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said in an article posted on news website despacho505.com.

"We are analysing the situation," he said, adding that the bishops would meet and later provide more information.

Ortega's crackdown

Since the anti-government protests, Ortega has imprisoned and expelled priests and nuns, banned pilgrimages and religious processions and shut down nursing homes and soup kitchens that nuns had run.

Last February, a Nicaraguan court sentenced high-profile government critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez to 26 years in prison for treason and cybercrimes, after he refused to board a plane amid the expulsion of 222 other political prisoners.

The expelled prisoners were promptly stripped of their nationality, including six priests from Alvarez' diocese who had previously been convicted of the same crimes.

Ortega also suspended ties with the Vatican in March, shortly after Pope Francis compared his administration to the Nazi dictatorship of Adolf Hitler.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean