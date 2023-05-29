Here, AFP details the key takeaways from the agreement, which still needs to be approved by a divided Congress in a vote on Wednesday.

Did either side win?

After days of long, difficult talks, the deal allows both sides to claim a victory of sorts. Biden called it a "compromise" while Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy described it as "worthy of the American people."

The 99-page text was released Sunday night and the agreement will be subject to scrutiny and debate in the coming days.

Some demands from both camps were not accepted, such as the elimination of certain tax loopholes requested by Democrats, and the repeal of clean energy tax credits sought by Republicans.

The crux of it

Formally known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, the bill provides for an increase to the debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion for two years, meaning Biden will crucially not need to negotiate it again before the November 2024 presidential election.

The deal also places limited curbs on federal spending that will please some Republicans, but it does not deliver the big cuts that right-wingers wanted and which progressive Democrats would have balked at.

Spending

The deal holds nonmilitary spending roughly flat for the 2024 fiscal year from this year. It also limits the increase by one percent for 2025, according to the proposed bill.