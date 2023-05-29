South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has hosted the country's first summit with leaders of Pacific islands, as Seoul seeks to boost its influence in a region that has become the focus of intense geopolitical rivalry.

As the leaders agreed on Monday to increase efforts to fight the climate crisis, South Korea will also consider additional funding initiatives to support the Pacific region, Yoon's office said.

Yoon launched his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy last year, pledging to foster a "free, peaceful and prosperous" region built on a rules-based order, amid concerns over China's security ambitions for the strategic waters and economic leverage among the small island states.

"The summit today will mark a new beginning of cooperation between South Korea and the Pacific islands," Yoon said in his opening remarks.

Earlier, his office said that Yoon held bilateral talks with several leaders including Kiribati President Taneti Maamau and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape on issues such as fisheries and climate crisis ahead of the main summit.

Mark Brown, prime minister of the Cook Islands, told the summit opening that the challenges facing the region were "vast and complex" and talks would also cover areas such as disaster risk and resilience, ocean governance and maritime affairs.

Brown is chair of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).