Four people, including two Italians who worked for the intelligence service, have died after a tourist boat capsized when a storm hit Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

The 16-metre-long boat was carrying 25 people when it was hit by a sudden, violent storm on Sunday evening, sinking the vessel near the town of Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake.

A pensioner who was formerly a member of the Israeli security forces and the Russian wife of the boat captain also died in the accident, Israel's foreign ministry and local media said.

Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and either swam ashore or else were pulled to safety by other boats.

The dead Italians were named as Claudio Alonzi, 62, and Tiziana Barnobi, 53. The senior government official tasked with overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.

Italian media said they had gone to Lake Maggiore to celebrate a friend's birthday.

No immediate information was given about what they did in the intelligence service.