WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as tourist boat in Italy capsizes in storm
The sinking at Lake Maggiore in northern Italy is the latest in a series of disasters linked to extreme weather.
Multiple casualties as tourist boat in Italy capsizes in storm
Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and either swam ashore or else were pulled to safety by other boats. / Photo: AFP
May 29, 2023

Four people, including two Italians who worked for the intelligence service, have died after a tourist boat capsized when a storm hit Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

The 16-metre-long boat was carrying 25 people when it was hit by a sudden, violent storm on Sunday evening, sinking the vessel near the town of Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake.

A pensioner who was formerly a member of the Israeli security forces and the Russian wife of the boat captain also died in the accident, Israel's foreign ministry and local media said.

Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and either swam ashore or else were pulled to safety by other boats.

The dead Italians were named as Claudio Alonzi, 62, and Tiziana Barnobi, 53. The senior government official tasked with overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.

Italian media said they had gone to Lake Maggiore to celebrate a friend's birthday.

No immediate information was given about what they did in the intelligence service.

Recommended

Israel's foreign ministry said it was working with diplomats to bring home the body of the Israeli, whose name was not given.

The Russian victim was identified as Anya Bozhkova, 50. She was the wife of the captain and owner of the pleasure boat, the "Goduria". He survived the incident.

Disasters linked to extreme weather

The sinking was the latest in a series of disasters linked to extreme weather. Fifteen people died earlier this month in floods that hit the northern region of Emilia Romagna.

Six months ago, 12 people died on the southern island of Ischia in a landslide triggered by torrential rain, while 11 people were killed last September by flash floods in the central region of Marche.

Last July, an ice avalanche in the Italian Alps killed 11 people following a heatwave that exacerbated the worst drought that Italy has suffered for at least 70 years.

RelatedGlacier collapse in Italian Alps kills hikers
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean