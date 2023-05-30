WORLD
Children among those injured in Memorial Day shooting in Florida beach
At least one person was taken into custody as officers search for more suspects while emergency services rush victims to the hospital following the incident along Hollywood Beach.
Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometres) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Miami. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
May 30, 2023

Nine people, including children, have been injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Several of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

The nine people hurt included five adults and four children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said.

Bettineschi said the shooting happened shortly before 7 PM local time on Monday. A fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.

Police Chief Chris O'Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

Investigation underway

"It's unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals," he said.

Videos posted on Twitter showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials also set up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometres) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual because of the Memorial Day holiday.

