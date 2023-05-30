Nine people, including children, have been injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Several of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

The nine people hurt included five adults and four children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said.

Bettineschi said four children between the ages of one and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said.

Bettineschi said the shooting happened shortly before 7 PM local time on Monday. A fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.

Police Chief Chris O'Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.