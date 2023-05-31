WORLD
German police carry out nationwide raids against Daesh terror suspects
Around 1,000 security officers did searches at houses and offices in several federal states, seized various documents and electronic devices and arrested at least seven suspects.
The raids occurred in federal states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wurttemberg / Others
May 31, 2023

German police have conducted nationwide raids targeting a network providing support to the Daesh terror group, authorities said.

At least seven suspects were arrested in coordinated raids across the country, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspects belong to an international network that supported the terrorist activities of the Daesh group in Syria with financial donations, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

“By collecting donations and forwarding them to Daesh/ISIS, they played a central role within the financing network,” the prosecutors said.

In the large-scale raids, around 1,000 security officers did searches at houses and offices in several federal states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wurttemberg, and seized various documents and electronic devices.

