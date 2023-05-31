The Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft in the country, according to three people briefed on the decision.

A deal finalising the joint production of the engines is expected to be inked and announced by the time President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the people said on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the decision has not been made public.

The White House, which said in January that it had received the application to jointly produce the engines in India, declined to comment.

GE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington is working to deepen ties with New Delhi and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties with the South Asian country as a key counterweight to China's dominance in the region.

India, the world's largest arms importer, depends on Russia for nearly half its military supplies, and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key funding source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd [HAL] had previously said it planned to use the GE-manufactured 414 engine on a second generation of light-combat aircraft and that it was in talks over domestic production of those engines.

Related US 'happy' for India to continue buying Russian oil, minus Western services