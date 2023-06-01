WORLD
Russia claims to uncover US intel operation using malware on iPhones
Several thousand Apple mobile phones reportedly infected with malware, including those belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union.
The United States is the world's top cyber power in terms of intent and capability, according to Harvard University's Belfer Center Cyber 2022 Power Index. / Photo: AP Archive
June 1, 2023

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have claimed to uncover a United States intelligence operation being conducted via a virus program on Apple mobile phones.

"In the course of securing Russian telecommunications infrastructure, anomalies characteristic only of Apple cell phone users and caused by previously unknown malicious software exploiting vulnerabilities in the manufacturer’s software were revealed," a statement by the security agency said on Thursday.

It added that several thousand Apple phones, not limited to domestic users, were infected with the malware.

"In addition to domestic subscribers, instances were revealed of the infection of foreign numbers and subscribers using SIM cards registered with diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including those of NATO member states and post-Soviet countries, as well as Israel, Syria, and China," the FSB said.

US 'above the law'

The FSB claimed there was "close co-operation” between Apple and the US intelligence community, particularly the National Security Agency, saying Apple’s “declared policy of ensuring the confidentiality of personal data of users” is not true.

"The company provides US intelligence services with a wide range of opportunities to monitor both anyone of interest to the White House, including their partners in anti-Russian activities, and their own citizens."

Apple Inc later denied the accusations, saying in a statement that it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will."

The Russian Foreign Ministry in an earlier statement said the revelations prove that "US intelligence agencies have been using IT corporations for decades to massively collect data from internet users without their knowledge."

"The US is a state that puts itself above the law. Evidence of the 'double standards' of this country, its intelligence agencies and companies in the field of international information security (IIB) have been repeatedly presented to the UN," it added.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
