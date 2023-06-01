A senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, and Jens Plotner, the German chancellor's foreign and security policy adviser, agreed in a meeting that the two countries should work together to address global challenges, according to local media reports.

Wang Yi, the former foreign minister and current director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for the stabilisation of the China-Germany relationship in the meeting with the visiting German dignitary in Beijing local media reported on Thursday.

Wang stressed that Germany should not only steadily develop bilateral relations, but also contribute to jointly addressing global challenges, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement issued by Foreign Ministry.

He said China is willing to foster mutually beneficial cooperation with the international community and underscored the country’s commitment to peaceful development.

In the face of increasing international instability and uncertainty, he stressed that Beijing and Berlin should work together to make the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation a success and send a positive signal to Europe and the world.