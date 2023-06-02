Fending off a US default, the Senate has given final approval to a ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

The upper chamber of Congress late on Thursday rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024 — staving off the next showdown until after the presidential election.

The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome.

But the result, after weeks of hard-fought budget negotiations, shelves the volatile debt ceiling issue that risked the US and global economy until 2025 after the next presidential election.

Approval in the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 63-36, reflected the overwhelming House tally the day before, relying on centrists in both parties to pull the Biden-McCarthy package to passage.

Biden said the deal is a "big win" for the American economy.

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill "as soon as possible" and address the nation on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill's passage means "America can breathe a sigh of relief."

Tough fight