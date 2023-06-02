After being shot by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, a 3-year-old Palestinian boy is in critical condition at an Israeli hospital.

The army opened an investigation into what it said was an unintentional shooting late Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the military said that gunmen opened fire toward the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf. It said soldiers at a guard post returned fire.

Moments later, Israeli medics received reports that a Palestinian man and the child had been badly wounded. The man was rushed to a Palestinian hospital, while the baby, after being resuscitated by Israeli medics, was airlifted to Israel's Sheba Hospital. The hospital said the boy was in critical condition.

The military released a grainy video showing what it said were the gunmen firing toward the settlement and said that it was searching for them.

Related Israeli jets bomb Gaza on fifth day as Egypt-led truce efforts linger on

Surge of violence