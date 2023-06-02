WORLD
3 MIN READ
Prominent Pakistani lawyer abducted by armed men: family
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Jibran Nasir’s abduction and the police said they were investigating.
Prominent Pakistani lawyer abducted by armed men: family
Amnesty International said the Pakistani “authorities must expeditiously and impartially investigate and determine his whereabouts." / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2023

A leading Pakistani human rights lawyer in the southern port city of Karachi is missing after more than a dozen armed men snatched him from his car, his family has said.

Jibran Nasir's wife said on Friday the couple were returning home after dining out on Thursday evening when armed men in two white vans intercepted their car in an upscale area.

The men took Nasir away but left her unharmed, said Mansha Pasha. She said she did not know who was behind the abduction.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Nasir’s abduction and the police said they were investigating.

The disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who planned to rally in the city later on Friday to demand Nasir's release.

RelatedRule of law reigns supreme in Pakistan blasphemy case, as does mob rule

Forced disappearances?

Amnesty International said the Pakistani “authorities must expeditiously and impartially investigate and determine his whereabouts."

"If in state custody, Jibran must either be released immediately or if there is sufficient evidence, produce him in a civilian court,” the London-based watchdog said on Twitter.

Recommended

The incident appeared to be the latest in a recent rash of abductions in Pakistan that rights groups say may be forced disappearances at the hands of the secret service.

Although Pakistani law prohibits detention without court approval, security officials often detain suspects over alleged ties to militant groups.

RelatedFrom ouster to arrest: a timeline of Imran Khan's saga in Pakistan

Crackdown against PTI

Nasir's abduction comes amid an ongoing crackdown against supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with last month’s violent protests and attacks on military installations and public property.

The violence erupted after Khan's arrest on May 9 from a court in Islamabad where he was appearing in a graft case.

The turmoil subsided only when the country's Supreme Court released Khan. Since then, police have detained more than 5,000 people in connection with the violence.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022.

Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean