President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill authorising increased US government borrowing on Saturday, removing the "catastrophic" threat of default hanging over the world's biggest economy.

"I'm going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation on Friday.

Without the bill, the country was expected to default as early as Monday and "nothing would have been more catastrophic," he said.

After nail-biting negotiations, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill this week that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Biden said to preserve US economic progress it was critical to keep the country's full faith and credit in tact. The new law averted a crisis, he said.

"The stakes could not have been higher," Biden said.