With rescue work finished, authorities have begun clearing the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing more than 300 people and injuring hundreds.

Fifteen bodies were recovered on Saturday evening and efforts continued overnight as heavy cranes were used to remove an engine that had settled on top of a rail car.

No bodies were found in the engine, and the work was completed on Sunday morning, said Sudhanshu Sarangi, director-general of fire and emergency services in Odisha state, where the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a signal was given to the Coromandel Express to enter the main track line, but the signal was later taken off.

The train entered another line, known as the loop line, and crashed into a goods train parked there, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Chaotic scenes erupted on Friday night as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches to try to save people who were trapped inside the rail cars.

Ten to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track.

The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, causing up to three coaches of the second train to also derail, said Amitabh Sharma, a Railroad Ministry spokesperson.