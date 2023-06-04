North Korea has denounced the UN Security Council for discussing its recent satellite launch in response to a "gangster-like US request", and it vowed to reject sanctions and take action to defend itself.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a powerful ruling party official, said that in accepting Washington's "gangster-like request" and ignoring North Korea's right to space development, the Security Council was showing it was the US "political appendage".

"I am very unpleased that the UNSC so often calls to account the DPRK's exercise of its rights as a sovereign state at the request of the US, and bitterly condemn and reject it as the most unfair and biased act of interfering in its internal affairs and violating its sovereignty," Kim said on Sunday in a statement carried by the state KCNA news agency.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DRRK) is North Korea's official name.

Referring to the satellite launch, she said North Korea had a right to defend itself against threats from the US and its allies, which it says are ramping up tension with military exercises.

UN sanctions resolutions are a "product of hostile policy of the US and its vassal forces" and North Korea would never acknowledge them, she said, pledging to exercise sovereign rights, including launching spy satellites.