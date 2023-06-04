The chief of NATO has expressed gratitude to Türkiye's support in sending reinforcements to Kosovo during a meeting in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters following the closed-door meeting with Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office on Sunday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "I thank Türkiye for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo following the recent unrest" in the region.

Stoltenberg also stressed the importance of Türkiye's strong support for war-battered Ukraine, including spearheading reaching the Black Sea grain deal and making sure it continues.

On Saturday, Stoltenberg attended Erdogan's inauguration ceremony and took the opportunity to congratulate him on his re-election last Sunday and the high voter turnout.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed important matters set to be discussed in July at NATO’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Among the topics are NATO's unwavering support to Ukraine, the reinforcement of deterrence and defense measures, and the significance of NATO's presence in Kosovo, he added.

Stoltenberg also highlighted Türkiye's significant contributions and its role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Kosovo unrest

In Kosovo last week, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission were injured in clashes with protesting Serbs.