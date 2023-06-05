Monday, June 5, 2023

Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia and the operation will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told Reuters.

Membership of the military alliance would "probably" only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Kuleba said in an interview in Kiev.

Ukraine has for months feted an upcoming assault to retake territories held by Russia, using tanks, armoured cars and artillery donated by its Western allies.

Kuleba did not say whether the counter-offensive had started when asked.

Follow more updates 👇

1927 GMT —Zelenskyy hails Ukraine soldiers for advances near Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his troops for advances they claimed near the devastated town of Bakhmut, in attacks which Russia said it had repelled.

"Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win," Zelenskyy said in a video message published on social media accounts.

1910 GMT —EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to September 15

The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products imposed by five member states seeking to protect their farmers, the commission has said.

The bloc will "phase out by 15 September" the measures affecting Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed that were adopted due to "logistical bottlenecks" in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the commission said in a statement.

1421 GMT — Zelenskyy meets UK foreign secretary in Kiev

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kiev and discussed preparations for a NATO summit and Ukraine's formula for ending Russia's offensive.

"We are very grateful for the support that the UK has provided and continues to provide to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram under a video showing them meeting.

1050 GMT — Russian governor claims 611 ammunition fired by Ukraine on Belgorod

A Russian governor has claimed that a total of 611 various forms of ammunition were fired by the Ukrainian army on the Shebekinsky district in the country’s Belgorod region.

"611 units of various ammunition were fired in the Shebekinsky urban district... In the city of Shebekino, there are numerous damages to the modules of the central market, commercial facilities, and an industrial enterprise. The number of destroyed and damaged households and cars is being specified," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Gladkov further claimed that the shelling of the district was carried out with the help of the Grad multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and cannon artillery, also claiming that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance force entered the district, but was stopped while attempting to cross the river near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Gladkov also reported shellings in the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, and Grayvoronsky districts of Belgorod.

In a later statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed it thwarted an attempt by two Ukrainian groups to enter the Belgorod region near the Novaya Tavolzhanka area by crossing the Seversky Donets River.

1046 GMT — Russia says it welcomes any effort aimed at 'peaceful solution'

Russia has said it welcomes efforts aimed at finding a “peaceful solution” to the Ukraine war by any country after Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto floated a peace plan.

"We welcome the efforts of any states that are aimed at a peaceful solution to this conflict," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told state news agency TASS. "As far as I know, we do not have any official information on this but we heard of it from media reports."

The plan, presented at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, calls for an immediate cease-fire, the creation of a demilitarised zone to be monitored by the UN, and referendums in “disputed territories."​​​​​​​

1023 GMT — Kiev dismisses Russian reports of Ukrainian counter-offensive

Ukraine's military has said it had no information about a major offensive which Russia said Kiev had launched at five points along the front line in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

"We do not have such information and we do not comment on any kind of fake," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said in response to a question from Reuters.

1018 GMT — Russia says it thwarts major attack in Ukraine

Moscow has said it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials dismissed the report and both sides said Kiev's military had made small gains elsewhere along the front lines.

It was unclear whether the attacks represented the start of Ukraine's long-heralded counter-offensive against Russia's invasion, and Ukrainian officials made no mention of any broad, significant new campaign or sidestepped questions on the matter.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had attacked on Sunday morning with six mechanised and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has long suspected Ukraine would seek to drive a wedge through Russian-controlled territory.

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction," the defence ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram at 1:30 am Moscow time (2230 GMT).

0933 GMT — Russia's Prigozhin says Ukraine has retaken part of Bakhmut

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that Ukrainian forces had retaken part of the settlement of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, calling it a "disgrace".

Prigozhin's private Wagner army captured Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to regular Russian troops.

"Now part of the settlement of Berkhivka has already been lost; the troops are quietly running away. Disgrace!" Prigozhin said in an audio message published by his press service.

He urged Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, to come to the front to rally the troops.

"Come on, you can do it!" he said. "And if you can't, you'll die heroes."