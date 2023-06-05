Hanging from a highway bridge in Madrid, an effigy of one of the world’s most famous Black soccer players stands as a graphic reminder of the racism sweeping through European soccer.

And they are everywhere.

In Italy, where monkey chants swirled in April as a Black player celebrated a goal. In England, where a banana peel thrown from a hostile crowd during a game in north London landed at the feet of a Black player after he scored a penalty. In France, where Black players from the men’s national team were targeted with horrific racial abuse online after they lost in last year’s World Cup final.

Go outside Europe and you’ll find them, too.

In Australia, where there were monkey noises and fascist chanting during last year’s Australia Cup final. In South America, where the continent’s biggest competition, the Copa Libertadores, has been blighted by monkey chants. In North Africa, where Black players from sub-Saharan Africa have complained of racist chants by Arab fans.

The manifestation of a deeper societal problem, racism is a decades-old issue in soccer that has been amplified by social media and a growing willingness to call it out. Only 11 years ago Sepp Blatter, then president of soccer governing body FIFA, denied there was racism in the game, saying any abuse should be resolved with a handshake.

The Black player currently subjected to the most vicious and high-profile racist insults is Vinícius Júnior, the 22-year-old Brazilian who plays for Real Madrid, the most successful soccer team in Europe.

It was an effigy depicting Vinícius that hung from an overpass near Madrid’s training ground in January. Two weeks ago, in perhaps a defining incident for the Spanish game, Vinícius was reduced to tears after confronting a fan who made monkey gestures toward him.

It’s Vinícius who is emerging as the leading Black voice in the fight against racism, which continues to stain the world’s most popular sport.

“I have a purpose in life,” he said on Twitter, “and if I have to keep suffering so that future generations won’t have to go through these types of situations, I’m ready and prepared.”

Vinícius’ biggest concern is that Spanish soccer authorities are doing little to stop the abuse, leading to racism being an accepted part of soccer in a country where he has played since he was 18.

Indeed, federations around the world have been too slow to equip themselves with the powers to sanction teams for the racist behaviour of their fans, despite being given the authority by FIFA to do so since 2013.

Stringent precautions needed

Fines? Sure. Partial stadium closures? OK. But more stringent punishments, like point deductions or expulsion from competitions? They are typically reserved for matters such as financial mismanagement, not racial abuse of players.

The result is a sense of helplessness among Black players. Asked what he expects to happen after the Vinícius incident, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “Nothing. Because it has happened lots of times and nothing happens.”

Anti-racism campaigns and slogans are welcomed but increasingly viewed as tokenism, especially when fines for racial abuse by fans often are so pitiful.