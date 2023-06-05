Armed men have killed 30 people in weekend raids on six villages in Nigeria's north, a region regularly hit by criminal violence and clashes between communities, local police said.

Attackers on motorcycles "killed eight people in Raka, seven in Bilingawa, six in Jaba, four in Dabagi, three in Raka Dutse and two in Tsalewa villages," Ahmad Rufai, Sokoto police spokesman said in a statement received on Monday.

However, residents from two of the affected villages said 36 people were killed in the attacks which they said were reprisals for their refusal to pay protection money to the bandits.

"They (bandits) were enraged by our refusal to negotiate with them and pay them protection money as other villages have done. That was why they attacked our villages," said Musa, a subsistence farmer.

Related 'Bandits' target police, villagers in deadly Nigeria attacks

'Killed by the bandits'

Kasimu Musa, a resident of Raka Dutse, said the communities "buried 36 people yesterday (Sunday) who were killed by the bandits".

Mansur Abdullahi from nearby Gandaba village gave the same toll.

Bandits who terrorise the district launch attacks from their hideouts in nearby Tsauna and Kuyan Bana forests which stretch into neighbouring Niger, Abdullahi said.

"The governments of Nigeria and Niger need to work together to fight these bandits who have established hideouts in the two forests", Abdullahi said.