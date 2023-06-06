Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh and the head of the High Council of State, Khaled al Mishri, arrived in the Moroccan city of Bouznika to sign an agreement by a joint committee for the preparation of election laws, an informed Libyan source said Monday.

The 6+6 Joint Committee was formed in March by six members each from the Libyan House of Representatives and the High State Council for the purpose of preparing the electoral laws.

The committee began talks in Bouznika with the goal of drafting laws to organise legislative and presidential elections in 2023 in accordance with a roadmap announced by UN Special Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily at the end of February.

Speaking to Anadolu, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Bathily will not attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday.