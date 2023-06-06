Iran has unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

Iranian state media published on Tuesday pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and commanders of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

Last year, the Islamic Republic said it had built a hypersonic ballistic missile, which can manoeuvre in and out of the atmosphere.

That claim came during the nationwide protests that followed the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police.

State TV said Iran's Fattah missile can target "the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles".

"It can bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and the Zionist regime, including Israel's Iron Dome," Iran's state TV said.

Fattah's top speed reached 15,000 kilometres per hour (Mach 14 levels), it added.