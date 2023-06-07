The Russian embassy in the United States has said that Washington knew of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines and this was part of a coordinated Western attempt to confuse the world over the truth.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing leaked information posted online, that the CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the pipeline.

"The coordinated campaign of the West, led by the United States, to confuse the international community is sewn with white threads," Russian diplomat Andrey Ledenev was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel on Wednesday.

"The reason for the proliferating theories and versions, supported by the notorious 'confidential' data of the local intelligence community, is simple to the point of banality."

Deliberate attacks