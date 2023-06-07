Lionel Messi has announced he will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, choosing the United States as his next destination over a Barcelona reunion or blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

Messi said he did not want to wait for Barcelona to find a formula to sign him given their financial situation — they were unable to keep him before his move to PSG, leading to a tearful departure.

MLS and Inter Miami on Wednesday confirmed the news on social media, although the American league noted, "Work remains to finalise a formal agreement".

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don't have [the deal] 100 percent sealed or maybe there's something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there," Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

"[I decided] to leave Europe ... After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more.

Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and is expected to earn the individual accolade once more after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December 2022.

The football world was eagerly awaiting Messi's decision after PSG confirmed this week the playmaker, widely considered the best player in the history of football, was departing.

Messi, who turns 36 later in June, is now set to finish his club career outside the spotlight of top-level European football.

'Wanted to come back'

Messi said he would have loved to return to Barcelona but was afraid that the financial complications which stopped the Catalan club from extending his deal in 2021 would interfere again.