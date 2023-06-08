Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced an early parliamentary election, in an apparent attempt to defuse large protests against his rule in the wake of two mass shootings that shook the nation.

“Now it’s clear that we will have early parliamentary elections,” Vucic said in an address to the nation on Wednesday, flanked by his close political ally, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

“I’m ready to resign, my resignation is on the table,” Brnabic said.

Vucic did not announce a date for the elections but said after Brnabic resigns from the assembly, he must offer the mandate to someone else within the next 30 days.

"This means that we are soon going to dissolve the Serbian parliament because there are deadlines," said Vucic.

Most of the opposition parties have rejected holding an election.

Demands to step down