The Turkish government's mission is to increase forestry and create green oases in our cities with public gardens, said the president.

Speaking via videoconference on Thursday at the opening ceremony for nine Nation’s Gardens on Türkiye Environment Week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that over the last 21 years, "We planted 6.5 billion saplings to date and we will plant 9 million saplings today.”

"Our duty is to protect our land, seas, and rivers with successful waste management, and to have the places we live in prosper in accordance with nature by building environmentally friendly buildings," said Erdogan.

Erdogan said that his government strives to protect nature and is "working hard for environmental awareness to take root in our society.”

He said under a new decree he signed, the week of the June 5 is being celebrated as Türkiye Environment Week under the theme "Clean World, Clean Sea."

Zero-waste initiative