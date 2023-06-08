WORLD
Cuba, US reject report on China spy base in Caribbean nation
Havana and Washington deny WSJ report that alleges China will build an electronic eavesdropping facility on the Caribbean island that could monitor communications across the southeastern US.
Cuban Foreign Vice Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio rejects all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. / Photo: AFP
June 8, 2023

A news article saying Cuba will host an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island is "totally mendacious and unfounded," the Caribbean country's Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio has said.

The Cuban politician spoke to journalists on Thursday hours after The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] published an article about the alleged spy base.

He said Cuba rejects all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The WSJ reported that Beijing and Havana have entered into a secret agreement for a Chinese electronic eavesdropping facility on the Caribbean island that could monitor communications across the southeastern United States.

The region includes the US Southern and Central Command headquarters, both in Florida state.

China will pay Cuba "several billion dollars" to be able to construct the facility, the Journal said, citing unnamed US officials.

US rejects report

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby denied the story.

"I've seen that press report. It's not accurate," Kirby told MSNBC.

"What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China's influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region," he said.

"We are watching this very closely," he added.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder also called the Journal report inaccurate.

"We are not aware of China and Cuba developing any type of spy station," Ryder said, adding: "The relationship that those two countries share is something that we continuously monitor."

But Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Marco Rubio, who head the Senate Intelligence Committee and are usually briefed on important security matters, said in a statement that they were "deeply disturbed" by the Journal report.

"The United States must respond to China's ongoing and brazen attacks on our nation's security," they said.

"We must be clear that it would be unacceptable for China to establish an intelligence facility within 100 miles [160 km] of Florida and the United States."

Cuban missile crisis

The Journal report came amid strained relations between Washington and Beijing over a range of issues that include US support for Taiwan, which China says it is determined to reunite with the mainland.

China's President Xi Jinping has pushed a rapid expansion of the country's security presence around the world, aiming to match the broad presence of the US military on all the continents.

A base in Cuba, which lies 150 kilometres off the southern tip of Florida, would present the most direct challenge yet to the continental United States.

The Soviet Union had electronic spying facilities in communist Cuba to monitor the United States.

But in 1962 when Moscow moved to base nuclear missiles on Cuba, the US declared a quarantine of the island in a crisis that threatened to bring the two superpowers to war, until Moscow backed down.

Washington then removed its nuclear-capable missiles from Türkiye, which the Soviets viewed as a threat to them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
