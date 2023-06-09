Donald Trump took secret documents dealing with US nuclear and weapons programmes from the White House after leaving office, potentially putting national security at risk, according to the indictment of the former president unsealed.

The 76-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took "hundreds" of classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said on Friday.

Trump kept the files, which included documents from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency, unsecured at Mar-a-La go, which regularly hosted large social events involving tens of thousands of guests over time, the indictment said.

On at least two occasions, Trump showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, it said.

Trump faces 37 separate counts in the indictment including 31 counts of "willful retention of national defence information," which carries up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document and false statements.

"The classified documents Trump stored in the boxes included information regarding defence and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries," the indictment said.

Other records dealt with US nuclear programmes and the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack along with plans for retaliation, it said.

"The unauthorised disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources," according to the indictment.

Making his first public statements, Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, said: "Our laws that protect national defence information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk."

He added, "We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone."