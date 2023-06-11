Militants have attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, along the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said.

Four militants were also wounded, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

The overnight shootout early on Saturday took place in the Miran Shah tribal area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, a former stronghold of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP terror group.

The Pakistani army carried out search operations to hunt down those responsible for the attack. They seized a cache of ammunition from the dead militants.