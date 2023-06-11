Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested earlier in connection with a police probe into the Scottish National Party's finances.

"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today... has been released without charge pending further investigation," Police Scotland said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, the police said the woman was detained "as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party."

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," the force added.

UK police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon. The party did not immediately comment.

Scottish police have been investigating how $745,000 (£600,000) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie and former chief executive Peter Murrell were arrested previously and questioned as part of the investigation. Neither has been charged.

Murrell is Sturgeon’s husband, and police searched the couple's home in Glasgow after his arrest in April.