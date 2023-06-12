WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs
Four police officers, two local officials and three civilians dead after a group of people riding motorbikes used guns and other dangerous weapons to attack two police headquarters in Vietnam's Central Highlands.
Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs
Gun violence is extremely uncommon in Vietnam, where it is illegal for citizens to own firearms and the black market for weapons is limited. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 12, 2023

The death toll following gun attacks on two police headquarters in Vietnam's Central Highlands has risen to nine, including four officers, authorities said.

Twenty-six people have been arrested in connection with the rare shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the website of the ministry of public security (MPS).

"In the early morning of June 11, 2023, a group of people riding motorbikes used guns and other dangerous weapons to attack and vandalise the headquarters of the people's committee and the offices of police in the two communes of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur," the site said on Monday.

Four police officers, two local officials and three civilians died, the site added, while two police officers were seriously injured.

Police were searching for more suspects.

An earlier report by the MPS said two people being held hostage by the attackers were freed, while another person being held managed to free himself.

The Central Highlands, home to a number of ethnic minorities, is considered a sensitive area for Vietnam's government and has long been a hotbed of discontent over issues that include land rights.

Recommended

Some tribes in the area — collectively known as Montagnards — sided with the US-backed south during Vietnam's decades-long war. Some are calling for more autonomy, while others abroad advocate independence for the region.

Several state media outlets withdrew their reports about the incident on Sunday, before republishing them hours later.

Gun violence is extremely uncommon in Vietnam, where it is illegal for citizens to own firearms and the black market for weapons is limited.

Four people were shot dead at an illegal cockfighting betting ring on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city in January 2020.

In another rare shooting in 2016, two senior officials in northern Yen Bai province were killed by a colleague at their office before the gunman shot himself.

RelatedSeveral killed, wounded in Vietnam police station attacks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim recalls 'fond memories' of Trump, urges US to drop denuclearisation demands
Charlie Kirk praised as 'martyr' in massive Arizona memorial event joined by Trump
Arab countries hail Western recognition of Palestine
Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon kills four US citizens, including three children
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan