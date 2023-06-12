The death toll following gun attacks on two police headquarters in Vietnam's Central Highlands has risen to nine, including four officers, authorities said.

Twenty-six people have been arrested in connection with the rare shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the website of the ministry of public security (MPS).

"In the early morning of June 11, 2023, a group of people riding motorbikes used guns and other dangerous weapons to attack and vandalise the headquarters of the people's committee and the offices of police in the two communes of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur," the site said on Monday.

Four police officers, two local officials and three civilians died, the site added, while two police officers were seriously injured.

Police were searching for more suspects.

An earlier report by the MPS said two people being held hostage by the attackers were freed, while another person being held managed to free himself.

The Central Highlands, home to a number of ethnic minorities, is considered a sensitive area for Vietnam's government and has long been a hotbed of discontent over issues that include land rights.