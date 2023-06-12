A Swedish appeals court has said police had no legal grounds to block two gatherings where protesters had planned to burn a copy of the Quran earlier this year.

Monday's court ruling follows the burning of Islam's holy book outside Türkiye's embassy in Stockholm in January. The incident sparked anger in the Muslim world, leading to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Following that incident, police refused to authorise two other requests, one by a private individual and one by an organisation, to hold Quran burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February.

Police argued the January protest had made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks".

Following appeals from both protest organisers, the Stockholm Administrative Court overturned the decisions, saying the cited security concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.

But Stockholm police in turn appealed the rulings to the appeals court, which on Monday sided with the lower administrative court.

In both rulings - on the two separate applications - the appeals court said "the order and security problems" referenced by the police did not have "a sufficiently clear connection to the planned event or its immediate vicinity."

It added that the ruling could be appealed to Sweden's Supreme Administrative Court.