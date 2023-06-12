WORLD
5 MIN READ
Trump to face criminal charges in US national-security documents case
Ex-US president Donald Trump will make his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in Miami, where he faces 37 felony counts related to charges of illegal stealing of classified information.
Trump to face criminal charges in US national-security documents case
Despite his legal woes, opinion polls show Trump far ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination. / Photo: AP
June 12, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has boarded a plane to Miami to face criminal charges of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, in a case that so far has powered rather than hampered his re-election hopes.

After his flight on Monday, Trump is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 1900 GMT (3 pm EDT) for an initial appearance in the case.

He has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in the 2024 election.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, left his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey by motorcade and flew from Newark on his private jet to Miami. Supporters gathered nearby for a noon rally at a Miami golf club he owns, where he was due to stay the night.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," he wrote on his Truth Social social-media platform before his plane, emblazoned with the name TRUMP, took off at 1617 GMT (12:17 EDT) for the less than three-hour flight.

His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity among Republican voters and opinion polls show him far ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination. So far, they have largely sided with him.

He spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Georgia over the weekend and his campaign said he would make a statement on Tuesday night, when he returns to New Jersey.

With memories fresh of the January 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, officials have raised security concerns. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, was due to discuss security at a 1800 GMT (2 pm E DT) press conference.

RelatedTrump rallies supporters after explosive 37-count indictment
Recommended

First US President to face criminal charges

Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of taking thousands of papers containing some of the nation's most sensitive national-security secrets when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across a storage-room floor. The indictment alleges Trump lied to officials who tried to get them back.

Trump is the first former or current president to face criminal charges, but legal experts say that does not prevent him from running for president - or taking office even if he is found guilty.

Legal experts, including Trump's former attorney general William Barr, say the case is a strong one. The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defence information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Any federal trial in Florida may not take place until after the November 2024 presidential election. Trump also is due to go on trial in March 2024 in a separate case in New York state court, stemming from a hush-money payment to an adult film star.

Trump accuses Democratic President Joe Biden of orchestrating the federal case to undermine his campaign. Biden has kept his distance from the case and declines to comment on it.

Smith, the special counsel leading the prosecution, is given a greater degree of independence than other Justice Department prosecutors, to try to minimise political factors. He is also investigating Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

RelatedDonald Trump slams criminal charges as 'insult to our country'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report