Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Venezuela for the start of a visit to "friendly countries" that also include Cuba and Nicaragua, all under sanctions from the United States.

Raisi was welcomed in Caracas on Monday by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, and met his Venezuelan counterpartNicolas Maduro later in the day.

Before departing Tehran, Raisi had said his Latin America tour was at the invitation of the presidents of "friendly countries" Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, and was aimed at improving "economic, political and scientific cooperation."

The four countries are all allies of Russia.

"Over the last two years, our cooperation with these countries has developed... in the domains of industry, agriculture, science, technology and medicine," Raisi told the Irna news agency.

Political and economic crisis

Iran and Venezuela are members of the OPEC oil cartel, central to international discussions on the energy crisis sparked after Russia's war on Ukraine.

The war has seen global efforts intensify to solve Venezuela's political and economic crisis.